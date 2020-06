Hot stars are plagued by giant magnetic spots, ESO data shows



Source: apod.nasa.gov



Astronomers have discovered giant spots on the surface of extremely hot stars hidden in stellar clusters. Not only are these stars plagued by magnetic spots, some also experience superflare events, explosions of energy several million times more energetic than similar eruptions on the Sun. The findings help astronomers better understand these puzzling stars and open doors to resolving other elusive mysteries of stellar astronomy. More in www.sciencedaily.com »