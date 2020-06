Researchers develop viable sodium battery



Added: 01.06.2020 12:29 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



Researchers have created a sodium-ion battery that holds as much energy and works as well as some commercial lithium-ion battery chemistries, making for a potentially viable battery technology out of abundant and cheap materials. The team reports one of the best results to date for a sodium-ion battery. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Technology