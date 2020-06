Hubble Snaps Beautiful Image of Globular Cluster NGC 6441



Added: 01.06.2020 13:02 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



NASA has released a beautiful new image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope of NGC 6441, one of about 150 globular clusters belonging to our Milky Way Galaxy. NGC 6441 is a 13-billion-year-old globular cluster located in the southern constellation of Scorpius. The cluster was discovered by the Scottish astronomer James Dunlop on May 13, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA