Interstellar Object Oumuamua Could Be Hydrogen Ice-Rich Body



Added: 31.05.2020 14:01 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: eventhorizontelescope.org



In a paper to be published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, astronomers from the University of Chicago and Yale University show that the odd properties of ‘Oumuamua, a recently-discovered cigar-shaped object of extrasolar origin, can be explained if it contained a significant fraction of frozen molecular hydrogen. ‘Oumuamua was first detected by the University of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Chicago