Restoring nerve-muscle communication in ALS



Added: 29.05.2020



A new study finds that restoring the protein SV2 in a genetic form of ALS can correct abnormalities in transmission and even prevent cells from dying, providing a new target for future therapies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Targus