When COVID-19 meets flu season



Added: 29.05.2020



Source: www.newscientist.com



As if the COVID-19 pandemic isn't scary enough, the flu season is not far away. How severe will the flu season be as it converges with the COVID-19 outbreak? What can we do to prepare? More in www.sciencedaily.com »