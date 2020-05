Added: 29.05.2020 15:31 | 4 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have observed young stars in a crowded stellar cluster called Westerlund 2. They’ve found that lower-mass stars in the cluster’s core face a rough-and-tumble neighborhood that suppresses planet formation; these stars do not have the large, dense disks of dust and gas that eventually could become planets. Westerlund [...]