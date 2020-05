In planet formation, it's location, location, location



Added: 29.05.2020 16:19 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.elcolombiano.com



Astronomers are finding that planets have a tough time forming in the rough-and-tumble central region of the massive, crowded star cluster Westerlund 2. Located 20,000 light-years away, Westerlund 2 is a unique laboratory to study stellar evolutionary processes because it's relatively nearby, quite young, and contains a large stellar population. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes