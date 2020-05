End-Devonian Mass Extinction Caused by Erosion of Ozone Layer, New Study Finds



Source: pikaia.eu



High levels of damaging ultraviolet-B (UV-B) radiation collapsed forest ecosystems and killed off many species of fish and tetrapods at the end of the Devonian period, 359 million years ago, according to new research from the University of Southampton and the Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences. "Our ozone shield vanished for a short time in [...]