In 2016, Caltech astronomers Konstantin Batygin and Mike Brown proposed a strange alignment of icy Kuiper Belt objects (KBOs) on the outskirts of the Solar System could be explained by a massive planet - dubbed Planet Nine - orbiting eccentrically beyond Neptune. Since then, scientists have been busy gathering evidence of its existence. But does [...]