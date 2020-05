New Class of Cosmic Explosions Discovered: Fast Blue Optical Transients



Fast blue optical transients (FBOTs) share some characteristics with supernova explosions of massive stars and with explosions that generate gamma-ray bursts (GRBs), but still have distinctive differences from each. Three FBOTs are currently known: AT2018cow ('The Cow' or SN 2018cow), CSS161010 and ZTF18abvkwla ('The Koala'). The most famous FBOT is AT2018cow, a very powerful astronomical