Genomic analysis in samples of Neanderthals and modern humans shows a decrease in ADHD-associated genetic variants



Added: 27.05.2020 23:19 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cnag.crg.eu



The frequency of genetic variants associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has decreased progressively in the evolutionary human lineage from the Paleolithic to the present day, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com »