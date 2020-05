Fossil of Ancient Long-Tailed Bird Found in China



Added: 27.05.2020 16:39 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pteros.com



A new genus and species of jeholornithiform avialan that lived during the Cretaceous period has been identified from a nearly-complete specimen found in China. Named Kompsornis longicaudus, the prehistoric bird lived approximately 120 million years ago (Early Cretaceous epoch). It belongs to Jeholornithiformes, a group of long-tailed birds slightly more advanced than the famous Archaeopteryx. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Genes