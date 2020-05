Dinosaur-Killing Chicxulub Asteroid Hit Earth at Angle of 60 Degrees



Added: 27.05.2020 18:14 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.gearthblog.com



A 10-km asteroid crashed into Earth near the site of the small town of Chicxulub in Mexico at the end of the Cretaceous period, about 66 million years ago. The impact unleashed an incredible amount of climate-changing gases into the atmosphere, triggering a chain of events that led to the extinction of non-avian dinosaurs and [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Mexico Tags: Asteroids