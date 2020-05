The evolutionary puzzle of the mammalian ear



Added: 27.05.2020 15:50 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



How could the tiny parts of the ear adapt independently to the diverse functional and environmental regimes encountered in mammals? A group of researchers proposed a new explanation for this puzzle. They suggest that the incorporation of the bones of the primary jaw joint into the ear has considerably increased the genetic, regulatory, and developmental complexity of the mammalian ear. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: ADATA