Clean without scrubbing and using chemicals



Scientists have developed a self-cleaning metallic surface. Engineers structured an aluminum plate with a laser process in such a way that water droplets no longer adhere and dirt particles can be removed from the surface - completely without chemical cleaning agents or additional effort. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Chemicals