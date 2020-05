Added: 27.05.2020 15:33 | 14 views | 0 comments

Using five years of magnetic field data obtained by NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN) spacecraft, a team of scientists has created the first-ever map of the electric current systems in the Martian induced magnetosphere. Their results appear in the journal Nature Astronomy. Earth’s magnetism comes from its core, where molten, electrically conducting iron [...]