An international team of researchers has created a comprehensive anatomical 3D map and molecular profile of the rat intracardiac nervous system (ICN). “Many cardiologists aren’t even aware there are neurons in the heart, let alone that they are critical to heart health,” said senior author Dr. James Schwaber, director of the Daniel Baugh Institute for [...]