Remdesivir for COVID-19 improves time to recovery, peer-reviewed data shows



Added: 27.05.2020 5:19 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pressafrik.com



Remdesivir is superior to the standard of care for the treatment of COVID-19, according to a preliminary analysis based on data from a randomized, controlled trial. Researchers found that the antiviral was most beneficial for hospitalized patients with severe disease who required supplemental oxygen. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher