Novel electric impulses relieve the pain



Source: blog.modernmechanix.com



Chronic pain can be reduced by stimulating the vagus nerve in the ear with electrodes. In a microanatomic study, the human ear has now been analyzed on a micrometer scale. A computer model was created, allowing scientists to find optimal spots and optimal pulse shapes for electric stimulation. The results have now been successfully tested on patients.