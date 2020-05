Collision between Milky Way and Its Satellite May Have Triggered Formation of Our Solar System



Added: 26.05.2020 19:58 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: public.nrao.edu



Repeated collisions with the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy may have triggered major star formation episodes in our Milky Way Galaxy, one of which roughly coincided with the time of the formation of the Solar System some 4.7 billion years ago, according to an analysis of data from ESA’s star-mapping Gaia satellite. The Sagittarius dwarf galaxy is [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »