Astronomers Find Giant Collisional Ring Galaxy in Early Universe



Added: 26.05.2020



Astronomers have spotted a giant galaxy with a massive star-forming ring that existed 10.8 billion years ago. Dubbed R5519, the ring galaxy was discovered in the systematic search for extremely distant spiral galaxies in the Cosmic Evolution Survey (COSMOS) field of the FourStar Galaxy Evolution Survey (ZFOURGE). Compared with our Milky Way Galaxy, it has [...]