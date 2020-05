New Sex Hormone Discovered: Secretoneurin



Added: 26.05.2020 18:16 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mapsofworld.com



A large protein called secretogranin-2 is important for the normal functioning of brain cells and other cells that secrete hormones to control body functions such as growth and reproduction. However, secretogranin-2 can get chopped up by special enzymes and an international team of researchers found that one small fragment called secretoneurin is important for stimulating [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Sex, GM, Cher Tags: EU