Lossless conduction at the edges



Added: 26.05.2020 16:13 | 11 views | 0 comments



Atomically thin layers of the semimetal tungsten ditelluride conduct electricity losslessly along narrow, one-dimensional channels at the crystal edges. The material is therefore a second-order topological insulator. By obtaining experimental proof of this behavior, physicists have expanded the pool of candidate materials for topological superconductivity. More in www.sciencedaily.com »