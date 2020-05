High-security identification that cannot be counterfeited



Added: 26.05.2020 16:13 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Researcher have used the principles that underpin the whispering-gallery effect to create an unbeatable anti-counterfeiting system. The researchers' system is a microchip consisting of two-step authentication. Step 1 is the visible pattern on the chip. Step 2 is the non-forgeable color fingerprint of the chip. These microchips will be useful for high-security authentication. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cannes, Cher Tags: Fingerprints