Controlling superconductors with light



Added: 26.05.2020 16:13 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.futureisgraphene.com



Scientists have reported a conceptually new method to study the properties of superconductors using optical tools. The new theoretical study shows how to use Terahertz light to peep in the secrets of two-dimensional superconductors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists