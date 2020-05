Sugar turns brown algae into good carbon stores



Added: 26.05.2020 16:50 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: tlynnetolles.me



Brown algae are important players in the global carbon cycle by fixing large amounts of carbon dioxide and thus extracting this greenhouse gas from the atmosphere. Moreover, because microbial decomposition of dead brown algae is slower than that of other marine plants, carbon dioxide fixed by brown algae remains much longer in the sea. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Players