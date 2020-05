European Cave Bears Had Pure Herbivorous Diet



An isotopic analysis of fossil collagen from the bones collected in three Romanian caves indicates that the cave bear (Ursus spelaeus), an extinct species of bear that lived 300,000-25,000 years ago in Europe, the Mediterranean and Asia, was exclusively herbivorous. The cave bear was a very large type of bear that formed the sister lineage