An international team of scientists has for the first time mapped the entire genome of the jojoba plant (Simmondsia chinensis). Jojoba is a dioecious desert shrub native to the Sonoran desert and Baja California regions of North America. Its seeds contain a liquid wax similar to spermwhale oil (spermaceti) in composition with properties that have [...]