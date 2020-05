Added: 25.05.2020 18:20 | 6 views | 0 comments

In a new study looking at 1,633 participants of the England-wide Flu Watch project, a team of researchers found that moderate-frequency handwashing (6-10 times per day) was associated with a reduced overall risk of seasonal coronavirus infection. The expanding global outbreak of COVID-19 demands an evidence-based public health response. Seasonal human coronavirus strains (NL63, OC43, [...]