Archaeologists Find 1,750-Year-Old Cultivated Rice Grains in Uzbekistan



Added: 25.05.2020 13:22 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: passionpassport.com



A team of archeologists from China, Uzbekistan, and Germany has found evidence that japonica-like rice was an important food in Central Asia as early as 250 CE. “Rice has long been the most important food in East and South Asia. It is also a historically important crop in Central Asia, although very little is known [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » South Asia Tags: Germany