Scientists Sequence Single-Celled Alga Genome



Added: 24.05.2020 15:50 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: jobs.euractiv.com



An international team of researchers has successfully sequenced the genome of Penium margaritaceum, a single-celled alga species that belongs to Zygnematophyceae, the sister lineage to land plants, provides many clues to how aquatic plants first colonized land. Penium margaritaceum belongs to a group of freshwater algae called charophytes, and specifically to Zygnematophyceae, which had a [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, Cher Tags: EU