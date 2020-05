Added: 22.05.2020 19:01 | 10 views | 0 comments

Using data from ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission and two field campaigns, a team of UK scientists has identified 1,679 blooms of Antarctic green snow algae, seasonally covering 1.95 km2 and equating to 1,300 tons total dry biomass. Blooms of snow algae in Antarctica were first described by expeditions in the 1950s and 1960s. They host [...]