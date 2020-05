Placentas from COVID-19-positive pregnant women show injury



In the largest study to examine health of placentas in women who tested positive for COVID-19, findings show placentas from 16 women who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant showed evidence of injury, according to pathological exams completed directly following birth. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Women Tags: Pregnancy