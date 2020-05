Added: 22.05.2020 16:29 | 10 views | 0 comments

2019 LD2 is the first known Jupiter trojan asteroid to display cometary activity with a visible coma and tail, according to a team of astronomers from the University of Hawaii and Queen’s University Belfast. Trojan asteroids follow the same orbit as a planet, but stay either around 60 degrees ahead or 60 degrees behind along [...]