First human trial of COVID-19 vaccine finds it is safe and induces rapid immune response

Added: 22.05.2020 16:37 | 9 views | 0 comments

A study of 108 adults finds that the vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies and T-cell response against SARS-CoV-2, but further research is needed to confirm whether the vaccine protects against SARS-COV-2 infection.