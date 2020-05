First fossil nursery of the great white shark discovered



An international research team discovered the first fossil nursery area of the great white shark, Carcharodon carcharias in Chile. This discovery provides a better understanding of the evolutionary success of the largest top predator in today's oceans in the past and could contribute to the protection of these endangered animals. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Animals