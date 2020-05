Epigenetic mechanisms of blood cell differentiation



Added: 21.05.2020 23:20 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: www.molekularbiologie.abi.med.uni-muenchen.de



In the bone marrow, blood stem cells via precursor cells give rise to a variety of blood cell types with various functions: white blood cells, red blood cells, or blood platelets. In which cell type a cell develops depends on various factors. The correct dosage of the enzyme MOF at the right time triggers developmental programs in blood stem cells and precursor cells, and the cells differentiate into red blood cells. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Stem cells