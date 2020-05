Added: 21.05.2020 18:15 | 5 views | 0 comments

Using data from the Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument on NASA’s rover Curiosity, researchers have found that certain minerals in rocks at Gale Crater, the 150-km-wide ancient basin that Curiosity is exploring, may have formed in an ice-covered lake during a cold stage sandwiched between warmer periods, or after Mars lost most of its [...]