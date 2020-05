Measuring blood damage



Red blood cells sometimes rupture when blood is sent through faulty equipment, such as a dialysis machine. This is called hemolysis. Hemolysis also can occur during blood work when blood is drawn too quickly through a needle, leading to defective laboratory samples. Researchers have now developed a method to monitor blood damage in real-time.