Environmental contaminants alter gut microbiome, health



Added: 21.05.2020 16:26 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



The microbes that inhabit our bodies are influenced by what we eat, drink, breathe and absorb through our skin, and most of us are chronically exposed to natural and human-made environmental contaminants. Scientists review the research linking dozens of environmental chemicals to changes in the gut microbiome and associated health challenges. More in www.sciencedaily.com » NFL, Scientists Tags: Chemicals