Mysterious glowing coral reefs are fighting to recover



Added: 21.05.2020 16:26 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: viecotours.com



A new study has revealed why some corals exhibit a dazzling colorful display, instead of turning white, when they suffer 'coral bleaching' -- a condition which can devastate reefs and is caused by ocean warming. The scientists behind the research think this phenomenon is a sign that corals are fighting to survive. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists