Quantum leap: Photon discovery is a major step toward at-scale quantum technologies



Source: phys.org



A team of physicists has developed the first integrated photon source with the potential to deliver large-scale quantum photonics. The development of quantum technologies promises to have a profound impact across science, engineering and society. Quantum computers at scale will be able to solve problems intractable on even the most powerful current supercomputers, with many revolutionary applications, for example, in the design of new drugs and materials. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology