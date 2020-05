Added: 21.05.2020 13:49 | 8 views | 0 comments

Aerobic exercise boosts blood flow into two key regions of brain associated with memory: the anterior cingulate cortex and the hippocampus, according to new research led by neuroscientists from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. “Perhaps we can one day develop a drug or procedure that safely targets blood flow into these brain regions,” [...]