Massive, Rotating Disk Galaxy Spotted 12.3 Billion Light-Years Away



Source: phys.org



Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have found evidence for the most distant rotationally supported disk galaxy ever detected. Designated DLA0817g, the galaxy is seen as it they existed only 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang. DLA0817g, nicknamed the Wolfe Disk after the astronomer Arthur M. Wolfe, was identified when ALMA examined