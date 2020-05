'Bee' thankful for the evolution of pollen



Over 80% of the world's flowering plants must reproduce in order to produce new flowers. This process involves the transfer of pollen between plants by wind, water or insects called pollinators -- including bumblebees. In a new study, researchers at the University of Missouri discovered spiny pollen -- from a native wild dandelion species in the southern Rocky Mountains -- has evolved to attach to traveling bumblebees.