Attosecond physics: Quantum brakes in molecules



Added: 20.05.2020 17:50 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mpg.de



Physicists have measured the flight times of electrons emitted from a specific atom in a molecule upon excitation with laser light. This has enabled them to measure the influence of the molecule itself on the kinetics of emission. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: NFL