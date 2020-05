Added: 20.05.2020 15:41 | 12 views | 0 comments

Titanichthys, a giant placoderm (armored fish) from the Devonian period, fed in a similar manner to basking sharks, according to a study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science. Titanichthys lived in shallow seas of Morocco, North America and Europe some 380 million years ago (Devonian period). It likely exceeded 5 m in length [...]