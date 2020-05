Added: 19.05.2020 19:29 | 3 views | 0 comments

Mud flows exposed to the low atmospheric pressures found on Mars will behave similar to lava flows in Hawaii or Iceland, also known as pahoehoe flows, according to new research. Tens of thousands of volcano-like landforms dot the surface of Mars. Some have been attributed to magmatic volcanism. These landforms occur in terrains covered by [...]