Astronomers Capture New Images of Two Protoplanets around PDS 70



Using the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRC2) on the Keck II telescope at W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea in Hawaii, astronomers have directly imaged two infant gas giants PDS 70b and PDS 70c. PDS 70 is a K7-type pre-main sequence star located 370 light-years away in the constellation of Centaurus. Also known as V* V1032 Cen